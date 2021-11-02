Cloudy and Cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of showers and rumbles of thunder will develop tonight across a good part of the area. These showers may linger into very early Wednesday but steadier rain will quickly shift to the south. Most of the day Wednesday will be cloudy, cool, and drizzly. Temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the 40s. Sunshine returns for the end of the week along with warmer weather.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.