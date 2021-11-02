City Guide
A delicious donation: Clay County Center holding Meals on Wheels fundraiser event

A delicious donation: Clay County Center holding Meals on Wheels fundraiser event(WTOC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Senior Citizen’s and Community Center will be holding its annual Stampede 2021 fundraiser on Nov. 17.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Meals on Wheels program in Henrietta. Attendees will get a BBQ dinner furnished and catered by Dryfork BBQ and Catering, as well as the satisfaction of knowing they’ve contributed to a good cause. The dinner is included in the $50 ticket price; organizers hope to sell 200 tickets and raise $10,000 for the program.

Former member of Congress and retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen B. West will be speaking at the non-political event.

A variety of nutritional, educational and recreational programs are run through the Center, which also doubles as an on-site food bank. The organization acts as the Meals on Wheels distributor for Henrietta and has served almost 12,000 meals in 2021 alone.

Event tickets must be purchased in advance. You can reserve your spot by calling (940) 538-5615 or by visiting the Clay County Community Center at 216 N. Hancock St. in Henrietta.

Questions can be directed to Roy Boswell at claycountyseniors@att.net.

