Early voting numbers show low turnout ahead of Election Day
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting numbers are in for Wichita County.
According to government officials, Wichita County only saw 2,715 ballots cast during the early voting period.
Those numbers amount to 3% of the registered voters in Wichita County.
The low numbers may be attributed to this being an off-year election, with no presidential or midterm elections taking place. Off-year elections typically see lower voter turnout.
