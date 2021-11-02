Rain chances continue Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday we will have cool conditions. The high for today will be 55. We will have a 60% chance of rain. Showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout the day. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 45 with showers. Wednesday, we will see similar conditions. We will see a high in the low 50s with a 60% chance of rain. However, by Thursday, we will dry out. Rain chances go away by Thursday and we will have a high of 55. We will return to the low 60s by Friday with a high of 62. Heading into the weekend, we are going to have nice fall-like weather. We will have highs in the mid to low-70s.

