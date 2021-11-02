S-5! celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ribbon cutting kicked off a celebration that S-5! has been waiting on for a few years now.

S-5! managed to salvage a former Walmart building that’s 20,000 square feet.

Although COVID may have slowed a few things down, it couldn’t stop the company from growing. The company’s growth meant more hiring opportunities for the residents of Iowa Park. Rob Haddock, the founder, said no one was laid off during COVID and they were able to hire almost double the employees.

“We hire many residents in the area who have a zero experience level, many that have very little job experience at all and put them to work and train them and teach them the craft,” said Haddock.

Haddock said the company gives people the opportunity to be upwardly mobile. He also said the workers and residents of Iowa Park get it and the ribbon cutting event was about sharing what they’re doing with the community.

