City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

S-5! celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ribbon cutting kicked off a celebration that S-5! has been waiting on for a few years now.

S-5! managed to salvage a former Walmart building that’s 20,000 square feet.

Although COVID may have slowed a few things down, it couldn’t stop the company from growing. The company’s growth meant more hiring opportunities for the residents of Iowa Park. Rob Haddock, the founder, said no one was laid off during COVID and they were able to hire almost double the employees.

“We hire many residents in the area who have a zero experience level, many that have very little job experience at all and put them to work and train them and teach them the craft,” said Haddock.

Haddock said the company gives people the opportunity to be upwardly mobile. He also said the workers and residents of Iowa Park get it and the ribbon cutting event was about sharing what they’re doing with the community.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
The 22-year-old mother was killed Oct. 29
Ft. Worth murder suspect stalked and harassed victim, police say
The center will serve children in foster care with high level needs and require special care.
TFI opening facility for foster care kids in WF
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday

Latest News

Prices going up
Building materials going up
The event will start at 7 p.m.
Wichita County Broadband Committee hosting kickoff event Thursday
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events in November
The Holliday Eagles show how to perform under pressure, bringing students of many backgrounds...
Holliday band departs for state UIL competition