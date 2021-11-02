Subdivision Annex

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council approved an annexation for a subdivision named Trophy Park today.

The ordinance designates zoning for residential use. This close to 33 acres is on the west side of Wichita Falls near the memorial stadium. The Trophy Park subdivision service plan was also approved today.

“For recommendation use, they recommended the SF-2 zone in the low residential unanimously at the October meeting. We recommend the approval of the petition in the subsequence ordinance of the land along with the zoning and land use designation,” said Terry Floyd, Director of Development Services for Wichita Falls.

