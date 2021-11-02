Two women with ties to WF selected for Texas Women’s Hall of Fame

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two women with ties to Midwestern State University and Wichita Falls are being inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Retired Major General Dawn Ferrell of the U.S. Air Force and former regent and namesake of MSU Texas’ Social Justice Resource Center Charlye Ola Farris are among six honorees who will be inducted during a ceremony Thursday.

Ferrell earned her bachelor’s degree in social work and master’s degree in counseling at Midwestern State University before receiving her Ph.D. from the University of North Texas in 2002.

She also was the first woman brigadier general in the Texas Air National Guard.

Farris, meanwhile, earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Prairie View A&M University before graduating from Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C. in 1953.

She was unable to attend Midwestern State University, at the time named Hardin College, because of her race.

Farris later became the first black woman licensed to practice law in Texas and the first black lawyer to practice actively in Wichita County.

MSU Texas opened the Charlye O. Farris Social Justice Resource Center in 2021.

They join four other women being inducted into the class this year: Lauren Anderson, Kendra Scott, Elaine Stolte and Ofelia Vasquez-Philo.

