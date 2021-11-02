City Guide
Vietnam War Memorial approved by Wichita Falls City Council

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Vietnam war memorial statue was voted on today by Wichita Falls City Council.

Ruth James, pastor agent for the Major Francis Grice Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Proposed to city council to give permission to have a memorial place for fallen Vietnam War Veterans. James said people shouldn’t have to travel to Washington D.C . to honor vets who have passed on. The memorial site is set to be placed at Lake Wichita Park.

“There already many of these who donated and anxiously awaited the unveiling of the monument that are no longer here,” said James.

