City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.

Mobile pantry officials will head to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the November Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry schedule for December can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Possibly fatal crash outside WF
UPDATE: one dead in major car accident on Hwy 281
Wichita Falls
Bash WF courthouse for charity
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Monday
The Holliday Eagles show how to perform under pressure, bringing students of many backgrounds...
Holliday band departs for state UIL competition

Latest News

Early voting numbers show low turnout ahead of Election Day
Early voting numbers show low turnout ahead of Election Day
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday
Voting locations in Texoma counties
Where to vote on Election Day
A house in Wichita Falls went above and beyond for Halloween this year.
House goes above and beyond for Halloween