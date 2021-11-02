WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout November.

Mobile pantry officials will head to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll be at Blue Sky Self Storage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All of the November Mobile Pantry dates can be found below:

WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout November (WFAFB)

