Where to vote on Election Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated elections coverage, including where and how to vote!

In order to vote, you must be a citizen and on the official list of registered voters. You can check the status of your voter registration here.

You also will need at least one form of photo ID, like a Texas driver’s license, US passport, or a military ID card. Your ID can be expired as long as it was valid within the last four years. For more information, and for a full list of acceptable IDs, click here.

Here are links to voting locations and times for Texoma counties:

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the following locations in Wichita Falls:

Location Address Phone Number Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls TX 76301 761-7980 Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls TX 76308 447-5437 Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Rd. Wichita Falls TX 76306 723-3764 Commissioner Pct 2 Building 103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354 -- Iowa Park Tax Office Substation 400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367 -- Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls TX 76309 691-1020 Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls TX 76306 636-9328 Faith Lodge #1158 2503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls TX 76308 -- 10 & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th St., Wichita Falls 76301 -- Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg 2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360 733-0907

Want to learn more about local elections? Click here to read about what’s on the ballot, and our coverage of local races.

News Channel 6 will be running full up-to-date coverage on election day, so make sure to tune in for the latest information!

Questions? Want more information? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com with suggestions and coverage requests.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.