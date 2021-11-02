City Guide
Where to vote on Election Day

Voting locations in Texoma counties
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is committed to bringing you the best and most updated elections coverage, including where and how to vote!

In order to vote, you must be a citizen and on the official list of registered voters. You can check the status of your voter registration here.

You also will need at least one form of photo ID, like a Texas driver’s license, US passport, or a military ID card. Your ID can be expired as long as it was valid within the last four years. For more information, and for a full list of acceptable IDs, click here.

Here are links to voting locations and times for Texoma counties:

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the following locations in Wichita Falls:

LocationAddressPhone Number
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith St., Wichita Falls TX 76301761-7980
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls TX 76308447-5437
Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett Rd. Wichita Falls TX 76306723-3764
Commissioner Pct 2 Building103 W. College, Burkburnett 76354--
Iowa Park Tax Office Substation400 N. Wall, Iowa Park TX 76367--
Mercy Church3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls TX 76309691-1020
Region IX Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls TX 76306636-9328
Faith Lodge #11582503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls TX 76308--
10 & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th St., Wichita Falls 76301--
Commissioner Pct 4 Bldg2023 SH 25 N., Electra TX 76360733-0907

Want to learn more about local elections? Click here to read about what’s on the ballot, and our coverage of local races.

News Channel 6 will be running full up-to-date coverage on election day, so make sure to tune in for the latest information!

Questions? Want more information? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com with suggestions and coverage requests.

