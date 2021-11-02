Wichita County Broadband Committee hosting kickoff event Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Broadband Committee has invited stakeholders and community residents to attend a special kickoff event on Thursday.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and is being held to discuss expanding and improving broadband access, adoption and use throughout the county.

Attendees will learn more about broadband access in Wichita County, the Connected Communities program at Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) and the project timeline. The meeting will conclude with a virtual Q&A session.

The broadband committee, who will work closely with CN Texas, is made up of the following stakeholders:

Judge Woodrow “Woody” Gossom: County Judge, Wichita County

Commissioner Jeff Watts: County Commissioner, Wichita County

Henry Florsheim: President and CEO, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce

Blake Jurecek: Assistant City Manager, City of Wichita Falls

Brad Owens: Superintendent, Burkburnett ISD

Becky Montgomery: Director of Technology, Burkburnett ISD

Tony Bushong: Superintendent, City View ISD

Ted West: Superintendent, Electra ISD

Cody Carroll: Superintendent, Holliday ISD

Steve Moody: Superintendent, Iowa Park CISD

Jodi Schlaud: Curriculum and IT Coordinator, Iowa Park CISD

Rebecca McCain: CEO, Electra Hospital

Michael Kuhrt: Superintendent, Wichita Falls ISD

Shad McGaha: Chief Technology Officer, Wichita Falls ISD

Joyce Gilleland: Executive Secretary and Court Coordinator, Wichita County

Nancy Gregory: Commissioners Court Administrator, Wichita County

You can attend the event in-person or virtually. In-person locations include the following:

Burgess Elementary Cafeteria at 3106 Maurine St., Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Booker T Washington Cafeteria, 1300 Harding St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Electra ISD Administration Building, 400 E. Roosevelt, Electra, Texas 76360

Iowa Park CISD, 328 E. Highway, Iowa Park, TX 76367

Burkburnett Main District Office Boardroom, 100 N Ave D., Burkburnett, TX 76354

Virtual attendance details can be found here.

“The Wichita County Broadband team is excited to partner with CN Texas and get this project underway,” said Gossom. “We want to better understand our community’s broadband needs and put actionable steps in place to improve connectivity for the residents and businesses in Wichita County.”

If you are unable to attend the meeting, the Wichita County Broadband Committee is asking residents and organizations to fill out a survey here.

