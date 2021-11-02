Wichita County Broadband Committee hosting kickoff event Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Broadband Committee has invited stakeholders and community residents to attend a special kickoff event on Thursday.
The event will start at 7 p.m. and is being held to discuss expanding and improving broadband access, adoption and use throughout the county.
Attendees will learn more about broadband access in Wichita County, the Connected Communities program at Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) and the project timeline. The meeting will conclude with a virtual Q&A session.
The broadband committee, who will work closely with CN Texas, is made up of the following stakeholders:
- Judge Woodrow “Woody” Gossom: County Judge, Wichita County
- Commissioner Jeff Watts: County Commissioner, Wichita County
- Henry Florsheim: President and CEO, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Blake Jurecek: Assistant City Manager, City of Wichita Falls
- Brad Owens: Superintendent, Burkburnett ISD
- Becky Montgomery: Director of Technology, Burkburnett ISD
- Tony Bushong: Superintendent, City View ISD
- Ted West: Superintendent, Electra ISD
- Cody Carroll: Superintendent, Holliday ISD
- Steve Moody: Superintendent, Iowa Park CISD
- Jodi Schlaud: Curriculum and IT Coordinator, Iowa Park CISD
- Rebecca McCain: CEO, Electra Hospital
- Michael Kuhrt: Superintendent, Wichita Falls ISD
- Shad McGaha: Chief Technology Officer, Wichita Falls ISD
- Joyce Gilleland: Executive Secretary and Court Coordinator, Wichita County
- Nancy Gregory: Commissioners Court Administrator, Wichita County
You can attend the event in-person or virtually. In-person locations include the following:
- Burgess Elementary Cafeteria at 3106 Maurine St., Wichita Falls, TX 76306
- Booker T Washington Cafeteria, 1300 Harding St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301
- Electra ISD Administration Building, 400 E. Roosevelt, Electra, Texas 76360
- Iowa Park CISD, 328 E. Highway, Iowa Park, TX 76367
- Burkburnett Main District Office Boardroom, 100 N Ave D., Burkburnett, TX 76354
Virtual attendance details can be found here.
“The Wichita County Broadband team is excited to partner with CN Texas and get this project underway,” said Gossom. “We want to better understand our community’s broadband needs and put actionable steps in place to improve connectivity for the residents and businesses in Wichita County.”
If you are unable to attend the meeting, the Wichita County Broadband Committee is asking residents and organizations to fill out a survey here.
