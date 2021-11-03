City Guide
94.9 The Outlaw to hold fundraiser for veterans on Nov. 11

94.9 The Outlaw will be holding its second annual Veteran’s Day salute fundraiser on Nov. 11.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 94.9 The Outlaw will be holding its second annual Veteran’s Day salute fundraiser on Nov. 11.

Join the radio station at Jordan Craft BBQ on Thursday for a night of acoustic music and fun. Multiple live performances will entertain the audience from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

All proceeds from the event will go toward DAV Chapter 41, a group that works to help disabled veterans in the Texoma community with things like hospital and grocery visits, places to stay, and more.

To donate to DAV Chapter 41, click here.

