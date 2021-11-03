City Guide
Bobby Whiteley wins WF City Councilor At Large seat

This will be the incumbent’s third term.
By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bobby Whiteley has won the Wichita Falls City Councilor at Large seat, beating out John Ahearn with 65% of the votes.

Whiteley earned 2,578 of the votes while Ahearn earned 1,374.

Going through this twice before, Whiteley was able to keep his emotions in check, although he said the desire to win was as high as it was in 2017. When it comes to Whiteley, it’s all about unfinished business.

“Well you know I’m really happy,” said Whiteley. “I think the citizens are happy with what we’re doing. We always have room for improvement but we’re doing a fair job. We’re gonna do better and I’m happy I get to finish my last term and hopefully accomplish my goals, so I’m excited about moving into my last term ad finishing my job.”

A very calm celebration though Whiteley is ready to get back work. He said it’s also still extremely humbling to go through the campaign experience each time and believes hell be able to make the biggest impact during his last term.

City Councilor at Large was the most voted on city council seat.

