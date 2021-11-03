Cloudy and Cool

City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our skies will remain cloud tonight with areas of drizzle and fog. We’ll stay with clouds into Thursday and some lingering drizzle. We may see the clouds try to break up in some areas by the afternoon. IF we see enough sunshine we’ll see a nice rise in temperatures into the 50s. But if clouds linger it could be hard to get out of the 40s again. Skies should clear tomorrow night and by Friday leading to warmer weather.

