Congressman Ronny Jackson to host veterans roundtable in Wichita Falls

The roundtable will happen at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Cannedy Hall.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) is heading to Wichita Falls on Nov. 10 to host a roundtable focused on veterans’ issues.

All veterans who live in Texas’ 13th Congressional District have been invited to attend, with no RSVP being required. Attendees will reportedly discuss the needs and concerns of veterans and the work Jackson is doing to advocate for them in Congress.

The roundtable will happen at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Cannedy Hall at 11 a.m.

Jackson will also be making a trip to Amarillo for another veterans roundtable set to take place on Nov. 11. That roundtable will happen at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center at 9 a.m.

