Deer and wild turkey seasons open soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hunters, be on alert: deer and wild turkey seasons are opening soon!

The wild turkey and white-tailed deer seasons will open on Nov. 6 in both the North and South Zones. The mule deer season will open on Nov. 20 in the Panhandle and Southwestern Panhandle, and on Nov. 26 in the Trans-Pecos region and the Brewster, Pecos and Terrell counties.

Experts say that the good habitat conditions this year have produced robust deer and that antler quality is predicted to be well above average.

Mule deer hunters should note that antler restrictions apply in Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Floyd, Hall, Lynn and Motley counties; wild turkey hunters should carry an Upland Game Bird Endorsement.

All hunters must carry a hunting license and proof of Hunter Education completion course. For more information on general hunting rules and regulations, click here.

