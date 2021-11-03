Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has partnered with United Supermarkets for their annual U Can Share food drive.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 19, you can drop off canned goods or donate at the register at any United Supermarket in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Vernon, Graham, and Seymour. The donations will go towards helping those in need during this holiday season. WFAFB marketing director Simon Welch stressed that that any donated items would stay local.

“People that want to donate in Vernon don’t have to worry about their items coming to Wichita Falls, and only being used in Wichita Falls,” he said.

With the holidays approaching, donors might consider having a more calculated approach to what items they choose to give.

“We always need regular everyday items, but during the holiday season it’s great to see boxes of stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, things that are holiday staples,” Welch explained. “They go really fast.”

Last year, the event raised about $13,000 in monetary donations while stocking WFAFB with thousands of pounds of donated food.

