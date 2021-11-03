City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive

Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive
Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive(WYMT)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has partnered with United Supermarkets for their annual U Can Share food drive.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 19, you can drop off canned goods or donate at the register at any United Supermarket in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Vernon, Graham, and Seymour. The donations will go towards helping those in need during this holiday season. WFAFB marketing director Simon Welch stressed that that any donated items would stay local.

“People that want to donate in Vernon don’t have to worry about their items coming to Wichita Falls, and only being used in Wichita Falls,” he said.

With the holidays approaching, donors might consider having a more calculated approach to what items they choose to give.

“We always need regular everyday items, but during the holiday season it’s great to see boxes of stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, things that are holiday staples,” Welch explained. “They go really fast.”

Last year, the event raised about $13,000 in monetary donations while stocking WFAFB with thousands of pounds of donated food.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

Latest News

The roundtable will happen at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Cannedy Hall.
Congressman Ronny Jackson to host veterans roundtable in Wichita Falls
Individuals from 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID...
Health district to offer pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine starting Thursday
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Artists work Texas landscape into quilts
Artists work Texas landscape into quilts