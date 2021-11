Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The unofficial final results for Wichita County’s Nov. 2, 2021 elections have been released.

Wichita Falls City Council At Large

CANDIDATES VOTES Bobby Whiteley 2,578 65.23% John Ahern 1,374 34.77%

Wichita Falls City Council District 1

CANDIDATES VOTES Michael Smith 629 54.55% Carol Murray 522 45.35%

Wichita Falls City Council District 2

CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENTAGE Luis Serna-Martinez 131 36.69% Larry Nelson 205 57.42% Paul Mason 21 5.88%

Iowa Park City Council, Place 3

CANDIDATES VOTES PERCENTAGE Randall Barker 140 51.66% Jeffrey Pogatshnik 131 48.34%

