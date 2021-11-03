Health district to offer pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine starting Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District received 600 first doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is planning to begin providing them on Thursday.

Health district officials are encouraging parents to contact their child’s pediatrician with questions or about vaccine availability.

Anyone wanting to receive their vaccine at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District can register online here.

EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

Individuals from 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine after the U. S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee approved an emergency use authorization on Oct. 29.

For questions, call the Immunization Department at the Health District at (940) 761-6841.

