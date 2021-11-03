Incumbent Michael Smith keeps WF City Council District 1 seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Incumbent Michael Smith has beat out challenger Carol Murray, gathering 54% of the votes.

Currently as a city councilor but also as mayor pro tempore in the past, Smith said he plans to use all those years of experience and his last three year term wisely.

“I am excited to participate again serve the citizen’s of Wichita Falls, help Wichita Falls grow and that’s my motivation is to be a part of council, do my part and work for the betterment of the city,” said Smith.

Smith ended up with 629 votes while Murray earned 522 votes.

Smith said he also plans to focus on job security and quality of life by making Wichita Falls more attractive to potential businesses and adding to the arts and recreation for those who already call Wichita Falls home.

While District 1 City Council Candidate Carol Murray will not be joining the ranks of the city council, she has some words of advice for her opponent.

“We’ve worked hard to get where we wanted to be,” said Murray. “I will continue to support the city in their efforts, I would encourage Mr. Smith to be more visible in the community.”

Murray said she will continue bringing in economy to the city and providing jobs through her two businesses. Frank and Joe’s Coffee House and Primp and Blow. We asked her if she would consider running when the terms ends in three years and her answer was that she didn’t know.

