Jeffery Ou to perform piano concert on Nov. 14

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jeffery Ou will appear in concert on Sunday, Nov. 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Ou will begin his program, which includes Exursions, Op. 20 by Samuel Barber and 24 Preludes, Op. 28 by Frederic Chopin, starting at 5:30 p.m.

At age 18, Jeffery Ou was a Top 20 Semifinalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The Taiwanese-American pianist holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Piano Performance from University of North Texas, and is currently completing a Graduate Certificate in Piano Performance at UT Arlington under Dr. John Solomons.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at tumc@trinitywf.org or by calling (940) 692-9995.

