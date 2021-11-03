City Guide
Larry Nelson wins WF City Council District 2 seat

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Larry Nelson has won the election for the Wichita Falls City Council District 2 seat, gathering 57% of the votes.

Nelson earned 205 votes total, beating Luis Serna-Martinez’s 131 votes and Paul Mason’s 21 votes.

“First thing we are going to make happen is the awareness program,” Nelson said. “We got to get the awareness program with the other districts to let them know what is going on on the east side. It is not that they forget about us, it is just that they don’t hear from us. They going to hear from us now.”

Each candidate wanted to thank everyone who voted. Although Serna-Martinez and Mason came up short, both said they will still find ways to give back to the community moving forward.

