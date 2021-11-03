City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Jeremy Johnson, 42(KFSM-TV)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - A 5-year-old girl from Ada, Oklahoma, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday, has been found safe in Henrietta, Texas.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news Wednesday. The girl was suspected of being with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson, who is her non-custodial parent.

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Jeremy Johnson, 42(Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reportedly located the girl and arrested Johnson Wednesday morning in Henrietta.

Johnson is being held without bond in the Clay County Jail on a kidnapping charge.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

Latest News

The roundtable will happen at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Cannedy Hall.
Congressman Ronny Jackson to host veterans roundtable in Wichita Falls
Individuals from 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive the pediatric Pfizer COVID...
Health district to offer pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine starting Thursday
Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive
Donate at United for the U Can Share food drive
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday