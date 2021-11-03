News Channel 6 hosting Turkey Drive!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the spirit of giving, News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Turkey Drive on Nov. 11!

Drop off frozen turkeys and other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton Bryan on Kemp Blvd. or Walmart on Lawrence Rd. Donors at both locations will be able to register to win a freezer from Hamilton Bryan, with no purchase necessary!

The drive benefits locals served by the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Wichita Falls Faith Mission.

