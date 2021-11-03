City Guide
Rain continues for some Wednesday morning

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have another cool wet day. We will see a high in the low 50s with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. By this afternoon we will start drying out.  However, by Thursday, we may see an isolated area or two that has a few sprinkles. Rain chances go away by Thursday evening and we will have a high of 56. We will return to the 60s by Friday with a high of 65. Heading into the weekend, we are going to have nice fall-like weather. We will have highs in the mid to low-70s.

