Rain continues for some Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have another cool wet day. We will see a high in the low 50s with a 60% chance of rain in the morning. By this afternoon we will start drying out. However, by Thursday, we may see an isolated area or two that has a few sprinkles. Rain chances go away by Thursday evening and we will have a high of 56. We will return to the 60s by Friday with a high of 65. Heading into the weekend, we are going to have nice fall-like weather. We will have highs in the mid to low-70s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.