City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dies at age 73

FILE - Members of The Gap Band, brothers Robert Wilson, from left, Charlie Wilson and Ronnie...
FILE - Members of The Gap Band, brothers Robert Wilson, from left, Charlie Wilson and Ronnie Wilson pose for photographers appear at the 2005 BMI Urban Music Awards in Miami Beach, Fla., on Aug. 26, 2005. Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the funk group, has died. He was 73. His wife posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ronnie Wilson, multi-instrumentalist and founder of the popular R&B and funk group The Gap Band, has died. He was 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, posted on Facebook that her husband died on Tuesday.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies,” she wrote. “He will be truly missed!!!”

The Gap Band was formed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by brothers Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson, who grew up singing in their father’s church. The name of the band is an abbreviation of street names in the heart of Tulsa’s Black business district.

After their first record came out in 1974, they had hits throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s with songs like “Shake,” “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up and Dance (Oops!)” and “You Dropped a Bomb On Me.”

The Gap Band was nominated in 1983 for Best R&B Instrumental Performance for “Where Are We Going?” Many of their songs, including “Outstanding,” were often used as samples on hip-hop tracks decades later, including songs by N.W.A. and Nas. Most notably, The Gap Band was credited as co-writers for the Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson hit, “Uptown Funk,” after a legal claim due to its similarity to “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops!)”

Robert Wilson, who was the bassist for the band, died at age 53 in 2010. Charlie Wilson, who was the lead singer in the band, still performs solo.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Tuesday

Latest News

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Kids’ turn arrives for shots