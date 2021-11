TRACKER: Montague County election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Montague County’s election results are trickling in, and News Channel 6 is committed to keeping you informed!

Last updated: Nov. 2, 8:47 p.m.

Bowie Mayor

CANDIDATES VOTES Gaylynn Burris 427 Tawni Jones 268

Bowie City Council Pct. 2

CANDIDATES VOTES Jason Love 376 Dean Moore 290

Bowie City Council Pct. 3

CANDIDATES VOTES Stephanie Post 484 Glenda Durham 188

City of Bowie Proposition A

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 292 AGAINST 397

City of Bowie Proposition B

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 509 AGAINST 182

City of Bowie Proposition C

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 550 AGAINST 131

City of Bowie Proposition D

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 494 AGAINST 192

City of Bowie Proposition E

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 596 AGAINST 84

City of Bowie Proposition F

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 566 AGAINST 121

City of Bowie Proposition G

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 568 AGAINST 114

City of Bowie Proposition H

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 477 AGAINST 198

City of Bowie Proposition I

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 433 AGAINST 226

City of Bowie Proposition J

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 554 AGAINST 125

City of Bowie Proposition K

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 551 AGAINST 126

City of Bowie Proposition L

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 495 AGAINST 172

City of Bowie Proposition M

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 430 AGAINST 224

City of Bowie Proposition N

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 430 AGAINST 224

City of Bowie Proposition O

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 424 AGAINST 229

City of Bowie Proposition P

OPTIONS VOTES FOR 254 AGAINST 422

