Upcoming events in November

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is over, but there’s still a lot of amazing events on our Community Calendar!

Thursday, November 4

Christmas Magic is here! Now in its fortieth year, the event will run from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 7 at the MPEC.

2021 Hiring Red, White & You! comes to Wichita Falls! While the in-person and virtual event prioritizes veterans, all job-seekers are invited to attend. Over 30 employers will be hiring for over 670 jobs in North Texas, get your resume ready!

The installation “A Sense of Place: Texas Landscape Art Quilts” will kick off with a special opening reception on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts. Complimentary beverages and light bites from Fox Hill will be served during the free event. The free exhibit focuses on the Texas landscape, expressed in quilts. It will run until January of next year.

First National Bank is hosting a drive-through food drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation boxes will be at both branches (Fairway and Kell, and Midwestern Parkway at Taft, respectively). All donations will be given to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Friday, November 5

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has partnered with United Supermarkets for their annual U Can Share food drive. From Nov. 5 to Nov. 19, you can drop off canned goods or donate at the register at any United Supermarket in Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Vernon, Graham and Seymour. The donations will go toward helping those in need during this holiday season.

Saturday, November 6

Check out Chad Prather at Memorial Auditorium!

In the mood for a drive? The VFW 1192 is hosting a Veteran’s Parade at 10:30 a.m. in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Sunday, November 7

Last call for Christmas Magic! Now in its fortieth year, the event will run from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 7 at the MPEC.

Thursday, November 11

News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Turkey Drive on Nov. 11! Drop off frozen turkeys and other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hamilton Bryan on Kemp Blvd. or Walmart on Lawrence Rd. Donors at both locations will be able to register to win a freezer from Hamilton Bryan, with no purchase necessary! The drive benefits locals served by the WF Area Food Bank and WF Faith Mission.

Join 94.9 The Outlaw at Jordan Craft BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. during their second annual Veteran’s Day Salute. Local bands will entertain the crowd with acoustic music from 6 to 9 p.m. to raise money for the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans

Friday, November 12

The CrossRoads of Life gang presents Beast Feast, a weekend cook-off to help veterans! The family-friendly event will have a bouncy house, live music, a gravel bike ride, and more! Cook teams will be able to participate in competitions for dishes and beverages like chili, cobbler, beef brisket, and even Bloody Marys!

Saturday, November 13

Hangar Holiday flies into Wichita Falls! Hosted by the Sheppard Spouses’ Club, the free-admission craft and vendor show raises money for military spouses and depended children through the SSC’s annual scholarship and grants. Make sure to check it out on Saturday and Sunday!

The YMCA on Bartley Dr. is hosting the BRAVE AMERICAN dance fitness event! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds to to benefit Base Camp Lindsey, a local non-profit dedicated to providing resources and services for our veterans to prevent homelessness.

The second and final day of Beast Feast will have even more fun competitions, events, and presentations.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra is opening its season with A Texas Tribute, complete with a special Meet & Greet option. Tickets are available now!

Sunday, November 14

Last call for Hangar Holiday!

Trinity United Methodist Church is excited to present Jeffery Ou, previously seen on “America’s Got Talent,” in concert at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17

Clay County Senior Citizen’s Center is hosting Stampede 2021, an annual BBQ dinner to raise funds for Meals on Wheels in Henrietta.

Thursday, November 18

Grammy-winning Clint Black is hitting the road with Lisa Hartman Black, and is making a stop at Memorial Auditorium! Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday, November 27

Come see “Paw Patrol LIVE! Race to the Rescue” at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Tickets are on sale now.

