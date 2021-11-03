City Guide
Wichita Falls City Council sees new face

New member joins team
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pastor Larry Nelson was elected last night to serve District 2. Nelson will take Deandra Chenault’s place who was the only female on city council. Although he comes with years of business experience, he faced a close call to his opponents by winning with almost 60% of votes.

“I know he wants to be a good voice. He wants to sit back and learn. I told him sometimes it takes six months to a year to figure out what were doing out there but don’t be afraid to be vocal, so I’m glad. Deandra for me, losing the only women that we had on council doesn’t do as much for diversity,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Mayor Santellana said District 2 has needs and it will be up to Nelson to listen to the residents and make the best decision possible.

