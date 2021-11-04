City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Atmos Energy makes donations to Iowa Park ISD, Friendly Door

Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and Iowa Park ISD’s Jodi Schlaud.
Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and Iowa Park ISD’s Jodi Schlaud.(Atmos Energy)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is continuing to make donations through their Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative.

The company donated $400 to Iowa Park’s Friendly Door for their Meals on Wheels program and $1,000 to Iowa Park ISD for back-to-school needs.

Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and the Friendly Door’s Brenda Smith
Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and the Friendly Door’s Brenda Smith(Atmos Energy)

Atmos Energy officials hope to continue to have a positive relationship with the City of Iowa Park and their customers.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

The garden that was originally established in 2018 has undergone two revitalization attempts.
Vernon MLK Garden has once again fallen in disarray
KAUZ is looking ahead!
Upcoming events in November
Jeffery Ou to perform piano concert on Nov. 14
Jeffery Ou to perform piano concert on Nov. 14
94.9 The Outlaw will be holding its second annual Veteran’s Day salute fundraiser on Nov. 11.
94.9 The Outlaw to hold fundraiser for veterans on Nov. 11