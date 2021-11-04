Atmos Energy makes donations to Iowa Park ISD, Friendly Door

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Atmos Energy is continuing to make donations through their Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative.

The company donated $400 to Iowa Park’s Friendly Door for their Meals on Wheels program and $1,000 to Iowa Park ISD for back-to-school needs.

Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and the Friendly Door’s Brenda Smith (Atmos Energy)

Atmos Energy officials hope to continue to have a positive relationship with the City of Iowa Park and their customers.

