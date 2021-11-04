City Guide
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTAGUE, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a San Diego murder has been found and arrested in Montague. But law enforcement was reportedly unaware of his connection to the murder until he made a shocking confession in jail.

Randolph Winston Henderson, 51, was initially arrested on Oct. 30 after a records check during a traffic stop showed he had a warrant for his arrest out of Colorado. According to jail records, he was then placed in the Montague County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of identity theft until he could be transferred to Colorado.

Facing the prospect of being transferred between multiple jails, Henderson then allegedly told an investigator that he had been involved in a murder in San Diego, California.

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office placed a call to San Diego police, who confirmed they had a similar homicide case under investigation. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said that Henderson gave details relating to the case that had not been released to the public.

Henderson is now accused of fatally stabbing 60-year-old Steven Tucker in his San Diego home on Oct. 27. He will reportedly be extradited from Texas to San Diego to stand trial.

