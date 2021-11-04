City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CenterPoint Energy customers to see rise in rates

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CenterPoint Energy customers in Oklahoma can expect to see a raise in their natural gas bills this year.

The company announced Thursday that the rise in rates is due to natural gas market conditions.

They said in a statement that customers can expect to pay on average $95 a month this winter during the five-month heating season from November to March, whereas the average bill last year was $71 a month.

CenterPoint officials said the impact will vary for customers based on the size and age of their home as well as the number of gas appliances someone has.

“We encourage our customers to prepare now for the winter heating season ahead,” said Cindy Westcott, CenterPoint Energy Vice President for Arkansas and Oklahoma. “Whether it’s payment assistance options or energy efficiency improvements, we’re available to help our customers manage their heating costs. It’s also important to remember that, even with higher natural gas prices this winter heating season, bills should still remain lower than customers experienced in the late 2000s when natural gas prices were at record levels nationwide.”

Customers can find assistance, whether it’s spreading the costs over a 12-month period through average monthly billing or setting up a payment plan, by going to centerpointenergy.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Wednesday
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack
Julian Gonzalez, a parent of a child who received an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, wants...
2 children given adult COVID-19 vaccine doses in Texas
The garden that was originally established in 2018 has undergone two revitalization attempts.
Vernon MLK Garden has once again fallen in disarray
City of Vernon
Vernon ISD looking to the future after $40 million bond passes