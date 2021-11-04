Christ Academy ribbon cutting celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a year of being in a newly built learning center, today students and staff finally got to celebrate the building together with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Christ academy reconstructed its high school into a state-of-the-art building to provide senior and junior high students with more options that includes an independent learning style to prepare them for the future. CEO Doctor Jerry Meadows said it’s been a long time coming.

“I have to tell ya it feels like a sigh of relief because we’re done we’ve been planning this for so long. Anticipating it for so long. It’s like the wait is over so you go in and you just relax into the space so excitement and it feels satisfying it’s done,” said Meadows.

