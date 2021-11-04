Cloudy start to Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Overcast skies will stick around for the better part of Thursday. As you are waking up there is still a bit of drizzle across the area as well as light fog. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50′s this afternoon where we could see some of the cloud cover dissipate. For Friday expect to see clearer skies with temps creeping into the 60′s. Breezy, warm weather returns this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the mid to upper 70′s. We very well could high 80 next week before we see temps drop again.

