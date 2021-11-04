Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham man was killed in a head-on crash in Palo Pinto County on Tuesday, according to Texas DPS.

DPS officials said 58-year-old Kenneth Lee Askew, of Graham, was driving north on Texas 337 around 11:25 a.m. at a high rate of speed. He allegedly tried to pass several vehicles when it was unsafe to do so, and hit a truck head-on, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Both Askew and the other driver, Jared D. Kinnison, 38, of Weatherford, died at the scene.

No other information is available at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

