Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term

Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lori Bohannon has announced that she will not seek another term as Wichita County Clerk.

Bohannon will finish out her term and leave the County in December of 2022 after 33 years with Wichita County. She has been the County Clerk for the last 18 years.

In an email announcing her decision, Bohannon said, “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking another term as Wichita County Clerk.  I would like to thank the citizens of Wichita County for trusting and believing in me... Thank you again for allowing me to serve this great County.”

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
