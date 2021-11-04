United Supermarkets hosting 3-day holiday hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Supermarkets & Market Streets across Texas will hosting 3-day holiday hiring event starting on Nov. 3.

News Channel 6 has confirmed that United Supermarkets in the Texoma area are participating in the event, where prospective hires can simply walk into any United from 3 to 7 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview. New employees are then eligible for a $250 sign-on bonus and can start shifts as early as next week.

Both full and part-time positions are available, and while the event is meant to bring on new team members before the holiday season, the jobs don’t have to be temporary. United noted in a press release that “a third of the team members hired during the same period last year are still employed with The United Family. That being said, team members hired during this time can also leave at the end of the holiday season and come back each year if that works better for them.”

