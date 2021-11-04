Vernon ISD looking to the future after $40 million bond passes

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD is looking to the future following Tuesday night’s passing of a $40 million bond.

Superintendent Jeff Byrd said it couldn’t have been done without the Vote for Vernon Kids Political Action Committee. They knocked on the doors of homeowners in Vernon, who ultimately approved paying for the new elementary school that hopefully will be filled with students in the next two years.

“We encouraged those that we talked to do the trickle effect, kind of like a prayer chain and get the word out,” said Kori Eakin, a member of the Vote for Vernon Kids Political Action Committee.

“I’m very grateful that the community has invested in the future of both the kiddos here in Vernon and as well as investing in our community,” said Byrd.

That $40 million school bond will be used to build Vernon’s new elementary campus that will hold 650 students, but with new facilities comes new growth and the need for new faces who stand in front of classrooms to teach.

“With the bond passing and the new schools, they will help with recruitment for our town,” said Eakin. “Maybe recruitment for new teachers to stay here as well.’

In August when school started, Vernon was short 5 teachers. District administrators are planning to use funds saved by combining two of their elementary schools into better use.

“It can be utilized where we can increase our teacher pay,” said Byrd. “I wish I could tell you that building this new facility will solve all of our problems. We are certainly hopeful that it can but I’m not going to make a commitment or promise that I couldn’t keep.”

As for Kori, who is a member of the Political Action Committee, a teacher and a parent, she is happy to pay a few extra dollars in her school district.

“The tax increase was just a small part to pay for the betterment of our community,” said Eakin. “We are trying to make sure not just my my children or my students, everyone has opportunities provided to them that children in other places have.”

Vernon High School will also be getting some upgrades, including a new media center and four new classrooms. For more information on the Vernon ISD bond, click here.

