City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Vernon ISD looking to the future after $40 million bond passes

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD is looking to the future following Tuesday night’s passing of a $40 million bond.

Superintendent Jeff Byrd said it couldn’t have been done without the Vote for Vernon Kids Political Action Committee. They knocked on the doors of homeowners in Vernon, who ultimately approved paying for the new elementary school that hopefully will be filled with students in the next two years.

“We encouraged those that we talked to do the trickle effect, kind of like a prayer chain and get the word out,” said Kori Eakin, a member of the Vote for Vernon Kids Political Action Committee.

“I’m very grateful that the community has invested in the future of both the kiddos here in Vernon and as well as investing in our community,” said Byrd.

That $40 million school bond will be used to build Vernon’s new elementary campus that will hold 650 students, but with new facilities comes new growth and the need for new faces who stand in front of classrooms to teach.

“With the bond passing and the new schools, they will help with recruitment for our town,” said Eakin. “Maybe recruitment for new teachers to stay here as well.’

In August when school started, Vernon was short 5 teachers. District administrators are planning to use funds saved by combining two of their elementary schools into better use.

“It can be utilized where we can increase our teacher pay,” said Byrd. “I wish I could tell you that building this new facility will solve all of our problems. We are certainly hopeful that it can but I’m not going to make a commitment or promise that I couldn’t keep.”

As for Kori, who is a member of the Political Action Committee, a teacher and a parent, she is happy to pay a few extra dollars in her school district.

“The tax increase was just a small part to pay for the betterment of our community,” said Eakin. “We are trying to make sure not just my my children or my students, everyone has opportunities provided to them that children in other places have.”

Vernon High School will also be getting some upgrades, including a new media center and four new classrooms. For more information on the Vernon ISD bond, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

The garden that was originally established in 2018 has undergone two revitalization attempts.
Vernon MLK Garden has once again fallen in disarray
Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and Iowa Park ISD’s Jodi Schlaud.
Atmos Energy makes donations to Iowa Park ISD, Friendly Door
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash
Christ Academy hosts ribbon cutting celebration
Christ Academy hosts ribbon cutting celebration