City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Vernon MLK Garden has once again fallen in disarray

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Community leaders in Vernon are sad to say the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Garden, that they hoped would bring nutrients, education and hope, has once again fallen by the wayside.

The garden was originally established in 2018 and has undergone two revitalization attempts; it is once again covered in weeds and dead plants. Now community leaders are asking for the help of Vernon city leaders to keep their dream alive.

“It was thriving at one time but there just isn’t enough community involvement. We need help here from the City of Vernon to keep it going. It takes funding as well as hard work to make the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Garden grow and flow,” said Pastor Robert Thomas, founder of the garden.

Thomas said the idea of the garden was to have those in the communities purchase plots and grow their own fruits and vegetables. He plans to approach the city for their help in buying supplies and getting the garden where the community wants it to be.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Kimberly’s father had heard from her just two days before his worst nightmare occurred.
New details emerge from US Highway 287 death

Latest News

City of Vernon
Vernon ISD looking to the future after $40 million bond passes
Atmos Energy’s Pam Hughes Pak and Iowa Park ISD’s Jodi Schlaud.
Atmos Energy makes donations to Iowa Park ISD, Friendly Door
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash
Christ Academy hosts ribbon cutting celebration
Christ Academy hosts ribbon cutting celebration