Vernon MLK Garden has once again fallen in disarray

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Community leaders in Vernon are sad to say the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Garden, that they hoped would bring nutrients, education and hope, has once again fallen by the wayside.

The garden was originally established in 2018 and has undergone two revitalization attempts; it is once again covered in weeds and dead plants. Now community leaders are asking for the help of Vernon city leaders to keep their dream alive.

“It was thriving at one time but there just isn’t enough community involvement. We need help here from the City of Vernon to keep it going. It takes funding as well as hard work to make the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Garden grow and flow,” said Pastor Robert Thomas, founder of the garden.

Thomas said the idea of the garden was to have those in the communities purchase plots and grow their own fruits and vegetables. He plans to approach the city for their help in buying supplies and getting the garden where the community wants it to be.

