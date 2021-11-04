What the end of the Texas Rent Relief Program means for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With the end of the Texas Rent Relief Program in sight, Texoma residents will have to start looking for other avenues for rental assistance.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced Thursday that no new applications or funding requests for the Texas Rent Relief program would be accepted after this week. TDHCA attributed the closure to the fact that the total requests for assistance exceed the Texas Rent Relief funds.

The application portal will officially close to new applications and funding requests on Friday. The Texas Rent Relief program is expected to distribute around $680 million over the next three months, providing rental assistance to the applications and requests that have already been submitted.

Over 533 families in Wichita County were given financial assistance through the program as of September 2021. Wichita Falls Faith Mission and the Legal Aid of North Texas had been assisting local families with the 17-page application and holding Texas Rent Relief clinics.

According to Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks, the Eviction Diversion Work Group for Texoma will continue to monitor the program for future funding: THDCA had stated in its announcement that previously submitted applications would remain on file so that they could be reviewed in the order they were received if new funding sources were secured.

Sparks also noted that there are still other rental programs available for local residents, including those run by the Nortex Regional Planning Commission. The THDCA also has other state-wide alternative assistance options via their Help for Texans website and the 2-1-1 phone line.

Those who have not already submitted applications can do so until the deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. You can sign up to be notified of future opportunities to apply to the Texas Rent Relief program here.

