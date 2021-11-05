1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 1 death and 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Friday, Nov. 5.

22 Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized. There were five total deaths and 117 new cases reported this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, November 1, 2021 2 50s 33 27 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 1 50s 19 25 Wednesday. November 3, 2021 1 50s 19 24 Thursday, November 4, 2021 0 -- 19 21 Friday, November 5, 2021 1 50s 27 22

Last week, the health district reported 12 new deaths and 106 new cases, 70% of which were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District returned to daily reporting of COVID-19 data in August, after temporarily reporting weekly during a low point in the pandemic. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

The Health District has 27 new cases to report today, bringing the total of new cases for the week ending November 5, 2021, to 117. There were 5 deaths total reported; 20830 (50s); 20507 (50s); 21996 (50s); 22030 (50s); 21664 (50s)-vaccinated Pfizer

For the week ending November 5, 2021, there are 117 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, and 152 new recoveries. The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated is 72%.

To date, Wichita County has had 201 reinfections. There are also a total of 974 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 33).

Of the 22 individuals hospitalized today, 3 are vaccine breakthrough cases.

For the week ending November 5, 2021, the positivity rate is 11.4%.

