City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Arts Council Wichita Falls opens quilt exhibit

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday was perfect for art lovers in Wichita Falls. The Arts Council of Wichita Falls had the opening reception for their new exhibit, which features Texas in an unusual medium: quilts.

The quilts feature every piece of the Lone Star State’s landscape, from blooming meadows to the mountains out west and even more urban vistas like a familiar Dairy Queen.

It really shows that art can be more than just putting a brush to a canvas.

“This exhibit especially is a really good opportunity for people who are interested in traditional crafts, in this case textile crafts, quilting, sewing, embroidery, those kinds of things,” said Kristine Thueson, Arts Council Wichita Falls program coordinator.

You can go see the quilts for yourself at the Kemp Center for the Arts’ NorthLight Gallery. They will stay up until Jan. 9 and there is no admission fee.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague

Latest News

She plans to use her time in office completing projects and replacing the city's 80-year-old...
Incumbent Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris wins again
The homes cost $65,000 to build and will run renters $800 a month
Tiny homes replace residences destroyed in Bowie tornado
The event will run through Sunday.
Christmas Magic returns for 40th year
Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma
Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma