Arts Council Wichita Falls opens quilt exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday was perfect for art lovers in Wichita Falls. The Arts Council of Wichita Falls had the opening reception for their new exhibit, which features Texas in an unusual medium: quilts.

The quilts feature every piece of the Lone Star State’s landscape, from blooming meadows to the mountains out west and even more urban vistas like a familiar Dairy Queen.

It really shows that art can be more than just putting a brush to a canvas.

“This exhibit especially is a really good opportunity for people who are interested in traditional crafts, in this case textile crafts, quilting, sewing, embroidery, those kinds of things,” said Kristine Thueson, Arts Council Wichita Falls program coordinator.

You can go see the quilts for yourself at the Kemp Center for the Arts’ NorthLight Gallery. They will stay up until Jan. 9 and there is no admission fee.

