Band of the Week: Electra High School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every week we highlight a different high school marching band in Texoma, and this week, we got to speak with Electra’s tigers.

“Band kids are the best, okay,” grinned band director Saly Thao. “They’re the ones when you walk down the hallway, they don’t have their earbuds in, they know where they’re gonna go next, they know where their classroom is.”

Thao’s pride in his students is warranted: in marching bands, students have to step up into leadership positions. For example, drum majors lead the percussion section of the band, acting as the liaison between the director and band members.

“I definitely love it, we are all just a big family and we like playing,” said junior drum major Haven Hanson.

The marching band is also responsible for pumping up the crowd during football games -- and sometimes, that energy can spread to the team as well.

“We all get pretty hyped, we enjoy getting the football team hyped,” said junior drum major Gracie Looney. “It’s just fun.”

At the end of the day, however, Thao says that band goes beyond just the music.

“I just want to create students that, you know, when they show up to their meeting they have everything they need, they’re prepared, ready to listen, that’s the important thing,” he explained. “I mean, I teach music, but really I’m just trying to teach them that if you show up, show up with everything you need to do your job.”

That sense of preparedness is not all he’s passed on to his students. Under Thao’s direction, band members have also learned the importance of resilience and teamwork.

“Patience is key, every day [may] not be good day, you’re going to have your bad days, your ups and downs,” explained Hanson. “As long as everyone is together we all try, put in 100% every time we step in here, we’ll succeed.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.