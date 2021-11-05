City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Christmas Magic returns for 40th year

The event will run through Sunday.
The event will run through Sunday.(kauz)
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After COVID cancelled it last November, Christmas Magic is back for its 40th year in the falls and the city is buzzing about it.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls is excited as over 100 vendors will be a part of the celebration at the MPEC. They have been able to raise over $3 million in the last 40 years. The co-chair of Christmas Magic said this truly is the time of giving because what they do with the money raised is their favorite part about it.

“This event is so important for our community because all of the money we raise this weekend we put that money directly back into the community through all of the community projects that we do throughout the year,” said Sarah Turner, co-chair of Christmas Magic.

River Bend Nature Center, CASA and Habitat for Humanity are just some of the groups that benefit from the event.

In honor of 40 years, there will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 10 a.m. to kick off the event which will run through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

Latest News

Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma
Rep. James Frank to host town hall meetings across Texoma
NYIT and other clinics are making more appointments available
Health district talks pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The public is welcome to spend time in prayer and reflection.
First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls to remember county COVID deaths
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague