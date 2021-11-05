Christmas Magic returns for 40th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After COVID cancelled it last November, Christmas Magic is back for its 40th year in the falls and the city is buzzing about it.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls is excited as over 100 vendors will be a part of the celebration at the MPEC. They have been able to raise over $3 million in the last 40 years. The co-chair of Christmas Magic said this truly is the time of giving because what they do with the money raised is their favorite part about it.

“This event is so important for our community because all of the money we raise this weekend we put that money directly back into the community through all of the community projects that we do throughout the year,” said Sarah Turner, co-chair of Christmas Magic.

River Bend Nature Center, CASA and Habitat for Humanity are just some of the groups that benefit from the event.

In honor of 40 years, there will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 10 a.m. to kick off the event which will run through Sunday.

