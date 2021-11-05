City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and is wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague

Latest News

She plans to use her time in office completing projects and replacing the city's 80-year-old...
Incumbent Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris wins again
The homes cost $65,000 to build and will run renters $800 a month
Tiny homes replace residences destroyed in Bowie tornado
Arts Council Wichita Falls opens quilt exhibit
Arts Council Wichita Falls opens quilt exhibit
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle