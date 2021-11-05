First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls to remember county COVID deaths

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This Sunday, First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls will honor those who have lost their lives to COVID.

Church officials will display small white flags on their lawn at the intersection of 10th and Travis streets.

“The acts of grieving and remembering are important to our healing and emotional well-being,” said Senior Minister Rev. John McLarty. “We need to give ourselves time and space to mourn our loss, both as individuals and as a community.”

The flags will be on display until sundown and the public is welcome to spend time in prayer and reflection.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.