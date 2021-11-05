City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls to remember county COVID deaths

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This Sunday, First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls will honor those who have lost their lives to COVID.

Church officials will display small white flags on their lawn at the intersection of 10th and Travis streets.

“The acts of grieving and remembering are important to our healing and emotional well-being,” said Senior Minister Rev. John McLarty. “We need to give ourselves time and space to mourn our loss, both as individuals and as a community.”

The flags will be on display until sundown and the public is welcome to spend time in prayer and reflection.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Johnson, 42
Missing Oklahoma girl found safe in Henrietta, suspect in custody
Election Day 2021
Unofficial election results are in for Wichita County
Wichita Falls
City Council approves annexation for Trophy Park subdivision
Lori Bohannon won't seek another term as WC County Clerk.
Longtime WC County Clerk won’t seek another term
The crash remains under investigation.
Graham man dies in Palo Pinto County head-on crash

Latest News

NYIT and other clinics are making more appointments available
Health district talks pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
CA murder suspect found, arrested in Montague
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease
Yellowstone series inspired truck
‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show