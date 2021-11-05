Health district talks pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Children ages 5-11 are now able to receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. It is the same vaccine that was given to adults and will have a two shot series, but the dosage is 1/3 the adult amount.

Health officials are excited for the opportunity to start protecting children against COVID-19. In doing so, they hope there will not be a post holiday surge in cases like last year.

“We do know that just like a lot of viral illnesses in a community, the pediatric population is a reservoir for that,” Dr. Terry Johnson, Pediatrician at Pediatrics Associates, said.

“It is just another layer of protection moving forward,” Amy Fagan, Assistant Director of Health at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District, said. “Just like with any other vaccine, the flu vaccine, all of the vaccines we give our kids to make sure they are well protected and things like polio were eradicated. So I see this as a next step in that movement.”

Health officials said parents should contact their pediatricians if they have any questions or concerns about the vaccine. Trials have shown the vaccine has been more effective with children than it has with adults and Dr. Johnson said the vaccine came at the right time because ICU beds continue to fill up.

“Children are overwhelming our pediatric ICUs in the region,” Johnson said. “We have had many of cases just in the last few weeks where we were calling cooks to transfer critically ill children for either COVID or other reasons and were found that the ICUs were full.”

“The good news about the vaccine trials was that the children were better protected against COVID-19,” Fagan said. “It was over 90% effective which is wonderful.”

That is in comparison to the 85% effectiveness in adults when the vaccine first became available. Health officials hope that with this option available to children now, the holidays will not result in a surge in cases like last year.

“For these kids to be able to be vaccinated, hopefully they will be fully vaccinated before holiday celebrations commence,” Fagan said. “For parents like me, that is a big thing because we are with family and part of our goal is to protect our family too.”

“This year they will at least have that advantage or at least that opportunity to make sure their children are vaccinated so that even though the children themselves might not get seriously ill, they will do a better job protecting the older adults and family they may visit during the holidays with Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Johnson said.

Around 4 p.m., protesters showed up to the health department in regards to the pediatric Pfizer vaccine. They were holding up signs and representing children for the side not in support of getting the vaccine.

“We want to kind of stand up for them and their voice and make sure the parents are well educated and know the real science about the vaccines themselves,” Derek Ruvalcaba, a protester, said.

Health officials want to assure parents that it is their decision and that trials have shown that the side effects for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine are the same as the adults. Children might feel soreness in their arms or have a slight fever.

