Incumbent Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris wins again

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Mayor Gaylynn Burris has once again been re-elected to lead and represent the people of Bowie. This win will mark the third time Burris will be in office.

Mayor Burris plans to use her time in office completing old projects and starting new ones. This includes a $10 million sewage replacement project of a portion of the city’s 80-year-old system. The project is one of many that will improve the lives of the residents who call Bowie home.

“I have plans, we’ve been working on but it was a long night election count. I was very excited to be re-elected and I was very honored to receive the confidence vote from the citizens that I received,” said Burris.

During this next term, Mayor Burris said she hopes to work on communication between the community, the city government and city leaders.

