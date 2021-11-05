Michael is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We all know and love our reporter Michael Grace -- but this week, a new Michael is swooping in to steal your hearts.

Katie Lister from Emily’s Legacy Rescue brought Michael the kitten into the studio today in hopes of finding him a forever home, and our entire team fell in love. At six months old, Michael still has the soft fur of a kitten. He loves to be held, and our newsroom took turns cuddling him as he purred.

Ashley said during the newscast that she thought Michael would get adopted quickly, and we have to agree. The kitten is good with dogs and other cats, loves people and is a giant sweetheart. If you’re interested in making him a part of your family, you may have to move quickly!

You can meet Michael at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, along with other animals from Emily’s Legacy Rescue.

The organization has a $98 adoption fee for cats, which takes care of medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.