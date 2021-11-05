Mild weather returns this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we are going to have slightly warmer conditions. We will rise into the low-60s for the high today. We will have partly cloudy skies clearing by this evening. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 39 with clear skies. Saturday, mild weather will return to the forecast. We will have a high of 70 with sunny skies. Sunday, we are looking at even better weather. We will have a high of 76 with sunny skies. Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 80 with mostly sunny skies. However, a small cold front will move through the area Tuesday. Tuesday, we will see a high of only 75.

